Cafe Aman, situated in Anafotia village in the Larnaca region, opened its doors before 16 years and initially, it has been adored by the fans and supporters of the rembetika songs (Greek urban blues). As the time flies, Café Aman is now established as a traditional tavern with an impressive and comprehensive menu. Here, you can enjoy, among others, excellent traditional dishes such as zucchini blossoms stuffed with feta cheese, afelia (pork marinated and cooked in red wine), lamb liver, sausages, home-made halloumi, shieftalia, lamb chops, grilled chicken or meat balls. In the summertime, you can also order delicious kleftiko or ttavas (traditional meat stew). Do not forget to order the fabulous, home-made tsipopitta that you will probably enjoy in the cozy backyard of the tavern.

Agias Fotinis, Anafotia, Larnaca, 99412650

Monday– Friday: 10.00 – 17.00