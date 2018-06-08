Located on the main strip of Protaras, Kyklos Greek Restaurant offers an inviting terrace themed with an interesting mix of traditional Greek and modern décor. With an emphasis on authentic dishes from northern Greece and the Aegean islands, the menu is carefully prepared daily with fresh ingredients making this restaurant a popular choice with locals as well as foreign visitors.
Here, you can enjoy, among others, authentic meze dishes such as a lamb wrapped in vine leaves.
Monday- Sunday: 17:00-23:00
For more info: 99272712
Protaras Avenue, Sunrise Beach Hotel, Protaras, Paralimni