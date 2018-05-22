Located right in the heart of Larnaca on Foinikoudes promenade, Jουσία is here to offer you the antidote to summer heat! Jουσία offers a wide range of fresh fruit/vegetable/smoothies and raw juice blends, as well as healthy fruits salad all of which are prepared in-house. You can choose between Jουσία nectar (with orange, lemon, carrot and apple), house green (with celery, apple, lemon), jουσία paradise (a mixture of apple and pumpkin), or adam’s apple (with pineapple and green apple). All juices contain ginger that stands out for its beneficial nutritional properties.

Evanthias Pieridou 7, Larnaca

24 332469

Monday-Sunday: 09.00 – 20.00.