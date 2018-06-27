Menu
Hugga by the sea

June 27, 2018

Hugga by the sea is the perfect place to visit with family or friends, having the opportunity to taste amazing food and drinks whilst enjoying the sea breeze simultaneously. Here, you can order scrumptious pasta like carbonara or Bolognese, amazing sea bass fillet or delicious burgers. At Hugga you are also welcome to taste the most flavoursome cocktails like piña colada, mojito, or hugga lover (with gin, soda, lime and cointreau) while gazing at the Mediterranean Sea. Hugga is a child-friendly restaurant, with a nice playground and a special kids’ menu.

Larnaca dekelia road Cyprus

Voroklini,

24342434

Monday-Sunday: 09:00 – 00:00

 

