Situated in the heart of Ayia Napa, opposite the famous central square, Hard Rock Cafe Ayia Napa delivers famous traditional Hard Rock cuisine in a unique atmosphere. The café is located in a spacious landmark building, allowing you to enjoy the magnificent, breath-taking view of the entire city center and the Ayia Napa coastline. Try, among others, the Local Legendary Burger, prepared with local flavor and flair, served with grilled halloumi, Commandaria mushroom sauce and caramelized onions, or Hard Rock’s new entry, the Bourbon Burger, made of homemade caramelized onion sauce pulled chicken, bourbon glaze and melted Jack cheese on top of a premium grade beed patty, crisp baby arugula and vine-ripened tomato, topped with fried onions.

Makariou 13, Ayia Napa, 23819888

Monday- Sunday: 12:00-00:00