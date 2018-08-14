Menu
Glasshouse Lounge Restaurant Ayia Napa

Glasshouse restaurant Ayia Napa is found on the top floor of Adams Beach Hotel, overlooking Nissi and Macronissos Bays, providing a combination of exceptional views and exquisite cuisine. It is a special place not only because of its unique and delicious dishes, but also because of its glass inspired luxury interior design. The menu includes the freshest available ingredients, changing according to the current season of year, as well as the chef’s creativity. Dish presentation combines visual satisfaction, fine aromas and a touch of exoticism in taste.
Nissi Avenue 87, Ayia Napa (at Adams Beach Hotel)

97775775

Tuesday- Sunday: 19:00-01:00 (kitchen closes at 23:00)

