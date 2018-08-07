Galette Artisan Bakery

Located right in the heart of Limassol, Galette is steadily gaining ground by establishing the art of baking, using traditional handcrafted methods and the finest ingredients. A team of highly skilled bakers & pastries chefs, who are working by only using sourdough methods for all the breads and pastries, is striving to ensure that customers will receive the freshest products. So, visit Galette for coffee or lunch and pick from a vast selection of breads and pastries, such as gourmet sandwiches (chicken light coleslaw, salmon with tartar, grilled veg muhammara), light salads (salmon honey mustard, healthy lentil), sweet pastries (linzer tart, fruit galette, pain au chocolat), special breads (dark rye bread, spanish sourdough) or desserts (peanut butter cheesecake, lemon meringue, passion tart). However, the galette with seasonal fruit is a best seller!

33 Spyrou Araouzou, Limassol

25100715

Monday- Sunday: 7:30-21:30