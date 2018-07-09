While we are seeking out and experiencing the best cocktails that Cyprus has to offer, Epsilon resto-bar in Limassol marina stands out as oasis of clever flavor combinations and delicious creativity. Just take a leap and visit Epsilon to discover unique, iconic cocktails based on rum, vodka, tequila, gin or whiskey! It is worth mentioning that Epsilon’s head bartender has created a list of signature cocktails able to tickle every taste bud, while capturing your essence and giving you the opportunity to explore new tastes and experiences.

Limassol Marina

Monday- Friday: 12:00-2:00

Saturday- Sunday: 10:00-2:00

For more info: 25051393