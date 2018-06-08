Dumplings Chinese Restaurant is located in Limassol’s commercial city centre, in one of the many forgotten shopping arcades. This new addition has created a beautiful, cosy atmosphere in the arcade, which connects Agiou Andreou and Themidos Streets, just a few steps from the busy Anexartisias Street.

The food is prepared fresh on a daily basis, with a variety of exotic spices and unique flavors. Dumplings are one of the lightest, tastiest and healthiest choices you can find when going out for a meal in the city. These little pouches of Dim Sum are a genuine authentic touch of traditional home-made Chinese cooking. They are made in the traditional way, with the same ingredients that housewives use in their own kitchens in China.

Anexartisias Street 15, Limassol, 25338881

Monday- Sunday: 11.30 – 23.00