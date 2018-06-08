Menu
Eat & DrinkLimassol

Dumplings Chinese Restaurant

By June 8, 2018

Dumplings Chinese Restaurant is located in Limassol’s commercial city centre, in one of the many forgotten shopping arcades. This new addition has created a beautiful, cosy atmosphere in the arcade, which connects Agiou Andreou and Themidos Streets, just a few steps from the busy Anexartisias Street.

The food is prepared fresh on a daily basis, with a variety of exotic spices and unique flavors. Dumplings are one of the lightest, tastiest and healthiest choices you can find when going out for a meal in the city. These little pouches of Dim Sum are a genuine authentic touch of traditional home-made Chinese cooking. They are made in the traditional way, with the same ingredients that housewives use in their own kitchens in China.

Anexartisias Street 15, Limassol, 25338881

Monday- Sunday: 11.30 – 23.00

