Cliff bar, the exotic outdoor venue at Grecian Park Hotel in Protaras, is absolutely recommended for those who appreciate specialty cocktails and breathtaking views, as the bar is located right above the famous Konnos Bay.
Try the Cliff Bar Sensation with citrus vodka, strawberry puree, fresh red grapefruit juice, elderflower syrup, ginger and blueberries. So, relax, and enjoy amazing cocktails while listeling to live DJ sets.
Konnou 81, Grecian Park Hotel, Cape Greco
23844000
Sunday- Friday: 13:00-1:00
Saturday: 13:00-2:00