Cinema Paradisο 

Cinema Paradiso lounge bar promises a relaxed atmosphere. Having wood as the main element of decoration, and combined with discreet lighting, the premises are elegant, but at at the same time welcoming and gracious. The décor is completed with a variety of antiques and remarkable movie memorabilia. At Cinema Paradiso you can enjoy signature cocktails, delightful tapas or amazing burgers, such as the ‘paradiso beef burger’ with caramelized onions, bacon and cheddar cheese.
Kyriakou Matsi 63, Agios Dometios, Nicosia, 22777710, Monday- Sunday: 19.00 – 1.00