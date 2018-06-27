Since it’s opening in 2003, China Spice has had great success. The contemporary, minimalist style and modern decor with white linen blinds, dark wood panels and a colorful aquarium, create a perfect setting for the ultimate dining experience. The open space and glass windows suit those who want to ‘see and be seen’, whereas the intimate corners are for those who want ambience and privacy. Many choose to dine ‘al fresco’ overlooking the bamboo and lush green shrubs and trees.

The food is superb, with only the finest ingredients used to create both traditional and innovative dishes. The wine list is carefully selected to complement the wide variety of dishes, with a selection of wines from all around the world.

Every Tuesday, you can enjoy China Spice’s rich all you can eat buffet from €18, picking from 12 different dishes such as crispy vegetable springrolls, crispy prawns, chicken satay, crispy duck or sweet & sour chicken. Exquisite food at a reasonable price makes China Spice one of the best choices in town for a memorable experience.

*All You Can Eat Buffet every Tuesday at 20:15, 18€ per person

Pindarou 26, Agios Antonios,

Nicosia,

22875875