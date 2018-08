Walking along the strip of Protaras, you will find the Braseiro Rodizio Steakhouse. Here, you will enjoy a gourmet salad bar and experience a unique variety of rotisserie grilled meats, as grilled meats are seasoned and slow roasted over a bed of hot wood charcoal. Large skewers are brought to your table and the succulent meat is cut thin for tenderness and flavor. All of this are done in the Brazilian way!

Protara Avenue 45, 23831500

Monday- Sunday: 18:00-23:00