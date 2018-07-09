Menu
Boutique Patisserie 

Boutique Patisserie is a small cozy cake shop in the heart of Nicosia with masterpiece desserts. Founder, Mariella Christou, is dedicated to quality and excellence, the keys to Boutique Patisserie’s success. Do not hesitate to visit Boutique Patisserie and try utterly gorgeous sponge cakes with ice cream filling such as caramel, banoffee, raspberries, lemon, chocolate, red velvet, bitter almond and cheesecake.

Nikis Avenue 7D & 7Ε, Nicosia

22100333

Opening hours:

Monday-Thursday: 8:30-21:30

Friday: 8:30-22:00

Saturday: 9:30-22:00

Sunday: 9:30-21:30

