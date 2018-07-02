Barrique Wine & Deli 

Barrique combines elegant decor, proper lighting and romantic atmosphere, offering a jaw- dropping breadth and depth when it comes to choosing a bottle of good wine. The restaurant’s new menu invites you to try new dishes, all cooked to perfection. Enjoy the parmesan crème brûlée with fig marmalade and anchovies sticks, an appetizer that stands out for its delicate flavor. Persimmon salad with lettuce, hazelnuts, lotus, goat cheese and orange sauce is our favorite, while linguine alle vongole with wine sauce and garlic is an excellent choice from the main course menu.

Menandrou 4, Nicosia

22263777

Monday-Saturday 10:00-1:00, Sunday 18:00-1:00