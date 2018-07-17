Set out in a tranquil, natural environment on the beach, ‘Antamoma’ is a sophisticated but relaxed venue, particularly popular in the sunsets and evenings. At Antamoma you will enjoy delicious exotic drinks, light snacks and platters on the beach. ‘Antamoma’ cocktail is a must-try, with vodka, strawberries and vanilla syrup, while you can also try the ‘mastiha mojito’ with Havana rum, lemon squash, mint leaves and mastic.
Golden Coast Beach Hotel, Pinia 64, Protaras
97 650794
Monday- Friday: 16.00 – 00.00
Saturday- Sunday: 10.00 – 00.00