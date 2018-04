If you are thrilled by epic, TV series such as ‘Game of Thrones’, then Algebra is the place-to-be for you! This Limassol new entry gives you a stunning feeling of medieval time, with wood elements, stone and metal being on display. Algebra has a great wine list to choose from, while enjoying dishes from Greek ‘fusion’ cuisine in a great, romantic ambiance under the light of candles.

Agiou Neophytou & Kitiou Kyprianou, Limassol, 25828282 Tuesday-Thursday: 18:00-1:00

Friday-Sunday: 18:00-2:00