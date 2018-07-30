20 new flavours at Akakiko 2Go!

Summer is at its peak and people are drawn to the beautiful beaches of Protaras and Ayia Napa. Louis Hotels aims to offer on-the-go delight to everyone visiting Akakiko 2Go in Ayia Napa and therefore has added 20 new special Asian dishes to the restaurant’s menu.

Both locals and tourists can enjoy the special Asian tastes produced from the most fresh and nutritious ingredients by Akakiko 2Go in Ayia Napa, no matter where they are, in no time!

The 20 new, fresh, and tasty Asian options by Akakiko 2Go is the answer to anyone seeking a quick and quality meal in Ayia Napa and Protaras areas.

The new summer menu includes a wide variety of warm dishes, sweet, sour, salty and hot spices, exotic sushi, delicious salads and appetizing maki rolls.

Asian cuisine lovers can now enjoy the new maki rolls which include scorpion maki, tori maki, Boston roll, dancing crab roll and Himalayan veggie roll but also the new sushi mini set and sushi California set.

New salads have also been added to the menu. Those options include sweet and sour crab salad, and spicy tuna salad – all of them are gluten free and thus a great option for healthy eating and well being.

For those who prefer warm food, they can try spicy honey chicken, vegetable Pad Thai with chicken or prawns, lemongrass chilli beef, mango beef and black bean cod. Prices for the main dishes vary from €7.90 to €9.90 which include a free drink of your choice.

Akakiko 2Go has ready packed meals which are displayed in the Ayia Napa shop, so that the visitors can choose whatever fits their appetite. The quality of all the products is matched with the speed of delivery, and the chef’s high expertise contributes to that.

Whether customers dine in, take-out or opt for delivery, the quality and tastefulness of each dish is guaranteed.

Akakiko 2Go’s opening hours during the summer months are 12:00 to 23:00 and the delivery service is available in Ayia Napa, Paralimni and Sotira. It is also very easily accessible since it is located in the centre of Ayia Napa on Nissi Avenue.

In case you decide to stay at home, in your holiday house or chill on a nice beach, you can order from Akakiko 2Go. With a minimum delivery of €15 you can enjoy the 20 new special Asian dishes of Akakiko 2Go no matter where you are!

Summer in Ayia Napa gains gastronomical character with the Asian touch of Akakiko 2Go.

Akakiko Nicosia is located at 1, Acheon Str., Engomi, next to Hilton Park. Akakiko Limassol is located at the Royal Apollonia Hotel, in Limassol. Akakiko To Go is at Nissi Avenue. For reservations and more information:

Τel: 77778022

Online orders: www.akakiko.com.cy