Menu
Eat & DrinkLimassol

ΝΟΑ Beach Seafood Restaurant

By June 12, 2018 No Comments

Highly contrasting with the city’s vibes, Noa restaurant stands out not only for its amazing location, right on the beach and under the eucalyptus trees, but also for its tranquil vibe, reminding much more of an Aegean island.

For starter we ordered sea bass tartar with vinaigrette from cucumber, pine nut, coriander and pepper. A gorgeous dish, delicious and fresh, slightly spicy and cool at the same time. We also had sea bream and shrimp ceviche with tomato, coriander and seaweed. An aromatic, spicy and slightly sour dish. Then, we tried the Superfood Salad with kale, Goji berries, pecans, almonds, spinach and quinoa.

For main course we got salmon fillet, mashed cauliflower, and red beans & onion salad. Salmon fillet was enticing, sprinkled over with lemon and musk, but mashed cauliflower was there to steal the spotlight. The sea bass fillet with peas, fennel, lemon zest and fresh mint is another excellent choice!

At Noa you can also enjoy amazing, aromatic coffee (they also offer coconut milk).

Monday- Sunday: 09:00-23:00

For more info: 25324056

Promachon Eleftherias Street 2, Limassol

 

 

You May Also Like

Eat & DrinkFamagusta
June 11, 2018

ΜADAME BUTTERFLY

pavlou
Eat & DrinkFamagusta
June 11, 2018

Soukris Souvlakia

pavlou
Eat & DrinkNicosia
June 11, 2018

Pizza Fan

pavlou