ΝΟΑ Beach Seafood Restaurant

Highly contrasting with the city’s vibes, Noa restaurant stands out not only for its amazing location, right on the beach and under the eucalyptus trees, but also for its tranquil vibe, reminding much more of an Aegean island.
For starter we ordered sea bass tartar with vinaigrette from cucumber, pine nut, coriander and pepper. A gorgeous dish, delicious and fresh, slightly spicy and cool at the same time. We also had sea bream and shrimp ceviche with tomato, coriander and seaweed. An aromatic, spicy and slightly sour dish. Then, we tried the Superfood Salad with kale, Goji berries, pecans, almonds, spinach and quinoa.
For main course we got salmon fillet, mashed cauliflower, and red beans & onion salad. Salmon fillet was enticing, sprinkled over with lemon and musk, but mashed cauliflower was there to steal the spotlight. The sea bass fillet with peas, fennel, lemon zest and fresh mint is another excellent choice!
At Noa you can also enjoy amazing, aromatic coffee (they also offer coconut milk).
Monday- Sunday: 09:00-23:00
For more info: 25324056
Promachon Eleftherias Street 2, Limassol