The Natural Bridge of Koraka

This is the most known natural bridge in Cyprus. It is located in Cape Greco, Agia Napa and its beauty is amazing. This is a wonder of the nature which took thousand of years to be created. It is found on the road towards to Agioi Anargiroi and it is part of the natural trail called “Sea Caves”.

As the rocky bridge is in danger of falling, the Department of Forest has fenced the area around it, so that the thousands of visitors do not approach. Although the area is closed, the view is still magical and many tourists stop here to take pictures and admire the wonder of nature.

The rocky bridge is considered to be very important for the locals and the community of Agia Napa. It is a symbol and a trademark of the Cape Greco peninsula.