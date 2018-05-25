The most beautiful Sculptures in Cyprus

Cyprus has many modern sculpture parks and a large number of statues and monuments. We have found for you the most special ones. The ones that deserve a photo either for their beauty either for the enviroment and view around them.

Liberty Monument, Nicosia

The Liberty Monument is on the Podocatro Bastion of the city walls, close to the old aqueduct and a couple of minutes walk from the Famagusta Gate. The Liberty Monument was erected in 1973 to honor the anti-British EOKA fighters of the Cyprus Emergency of 1955–1959.

The large monument contains several statues. Atop the structure, a statue representing liberty watches over two heroic EOKA fighters pulling chains to open a prison gate, allowing Greek Cypriot prisoners, peasants, and clergy (represented by various statues) to escape British rule.

Monument to The First President of Cyprus Archbishop Makarios III, Nicosia

Makarios III was a Greek Cypriot clergyman and politician, who served as the Archbishop and Primate of the autocephalous Church of Cyprus (1950–1977) and as the first President of Cyprus (1960–1977).

The Mermaid of Agia Napa

Ayia Napa’s quaint fishing harbour is has its own little mermaid, built by the Community Council as part of a makeover to ‘restore its identity’.

The Fisherman of Ayia Napa

Fisherman’s Monument, which will be dedicated to the traditional fishermen of Ayia Napa. It is a marble sculpture created by two Ukrainian artists that is 2.8m tall.

Zeno of Kition Statue, Larnaca

Zeno of Kition (Citium) was a great philosopher born in Larnaka (ancient Kition) in 334BC. He founded the Stoic school of Philosophy and was the first to divide philosophy into logic, physics, and ethics. Zeno taught that “the purpose of human existence is the virtuous life, which is the life in accordance with nature”.

Larnaka honoured Zeno with two statues in the city centre; one located in Europe Square, and the other opposite the Municipal Gardens.

Birth, Limassol

Artist Maria Kyprianou uses the archetypal symbol of life, the egg, as an allegory to gestation and time. The seafront promenade known as Molos to enjoy the remarkable works of art of the open-air sculpture park and this is one of them. Moste people call this sculpture “The Disonaur Eggs”.

Mermaid of Porto Bello, Limassol

The shapely sculpture of the Porto Bello Mermaid, created by the famous Cypriot sculptor Philippos Yiapanis, was inspired by the novel of the same name written by Costas Papageorgiou, which tells the story of the mermaid, sister of King Alexander the Great, who is searching for the elixir of immortality that will give her brother enternal life.

Underwater sculpture park, Ayia Napa

This sculpture park is underwater and is visited by thousands of divers every year.

