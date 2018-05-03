Local Archaeological Museum of Marion-Arsinoe, Polis Chrysochous

Located in the Pafos (Paphos) resort of Polis Chrysochous, the Local Archaeological Museum of Marion-Arsinoe consists of an interesting collection of antiquities discovered in the region where the ancient city-kingdom of Marion-Arsinoe once stood.

The Museum consists of two rooms and an atrium. The first room exhibits objects in chronological order, tracing the historical development of the area from Neolithic to Medieval times. Exhibited in the second room is an important collection of objects brought to light from the area’s rich necropolis.

Marion was an important commercial centre in the Classical and Hellenistic periods, with close ties with Athens. During the Hellenistic-Roman period, Marion was renamed Arsinoe and is now the small town of Polis Chrysochous, commonly known as simply ‘Polis’.

The museum links to the Aphrodite Cultural Route.

Region: Pafos

Address: Leoforos Makariou III, 26, Polis, 35km from Pafos

GPS coordinates: Lat: 35.03566 Lon: 32.42697

Contact No: Tel: +357 26 322 955

Operating Hours: Monday – Friday: 08:30 – 16:00

Saturday: 09:00 – 15:00

Closed on Sunday.

Operating Period: All year round.

Closed on Public Holidays.

Entrance Fee: €2,50

For organised groups consisting of more than 10 persons there is a 20% reduction on the entry fees.

The Department of Antiquities can issue special entry cards for all its museums and ancient monuments: One (1) day entry cards – €8,50, three (3) day entry cards – €17,00, seven (7) day entry cards – €25,00.

Disabled Access: Wheelchair accessible

Website: www.mcw.gov.cy/da

Opening and closing times as well as entrance fees, are subject to alterations without notice. Visitors are advised to check before visiting.

Courtesy of the CTO