Platia Iroon (Heroes’ Square): Cyprus’ most famous and picturesque square

The historic ‘Heroes’ Square’ is located in the old town of Limassol, close to Aneksartisias Street. The Square was built in 1910. The historical monument in its center, which is dedicated to those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Cyprus and Greece was created in 1946.

The famous and historic Rialto Theatre started functioning as a cinema in 1933 and until today its name is connected with the square. Rialto hosts many cultural events and festivals and has kept the area lively and crowded throughout the years.

Today, the square retains its traditional character combining it with modern venues and activities. Leaving behind its bad reputation as the square with the “red lights”, today it hosts University of Technology (TEPAK) facilities, a gallery, and taverns, clubs, bars, coffee shops and live venues.

Things to Do

You can have a coffee at the traditional coffee shops throughout the day or have a drink with friends at the famous cocktail bar, Madam.

You can enjoy traditional Cypriot food at the taverns around the square, including the well known ‘Oineas’.

If you want to listen to original ‘rembetiko’ greek music along with meze dishes, you can visit the ‘Rakomelo Rembetadiko’ and if you are a fan of greek ‘entechno’ music you can have a couple of drinks at Kyklos Live Venue.

If you just want to have a sandwich, then we recommend you “Takis”, which is located on the right corner of the square and has a big reputation among the locals for its delicious sandwich. If you love shopping, the most commercial street of Limassol, Anexartisias is just around the corner.

For those enjoying nights out there is Blanco, a well-known club. Right next to it, Pegasus Art Gallery caters to the art lovers.

Praxia Aresti