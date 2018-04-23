Folklore Museum ‘Kostas Kaimakliotis’ – Aradippou

The Folklore Museum in the village of Aradippou was founded in 2007 as a centre for preserving, researching and promoting Cypriot Folklore Tradition.

Housed in a 1901 mansion, the museum uses the basement and upper storey of the building for exhibits, whilst the small amphitheatre in the yard is used for cultural and artistic performances and exhibitions during the summer.

The museum basement consists of a Sun Room, Family Chamber, Weaving Hall, Domestic Appliances Hall, Farming and Animal Raising Hall, and Traditional Jobs Hall. From March – May, visitors can watch the seasonal process of breeding silkworms as they make their cocoons and then hatch as silk moths.

There are two rooms contained in the upper storey; a single room and the Hall of the Social and Cultural Traditions of Aradippou, where a re-enactment of the traditional wedding ritual ‘the dressing of the bride’ takes place.

The building of the museum originally belonged to the Kostas Xatzikakou family. It was later bought by the Pavlos Konstantinides family and then the Kaimakliotis family, who in turn donated it to Aradippou Municipality in memory of Kostas Kaimakliotis.

Address: Thermopilon, 12, Aradippou Village

Contact No: Tel: +357 24 531 218, Fax: +357 24 530 690

Operating Hours: Monday – Friday: 07.30 – 15:00, Closed on weekends

Operating Period: All year round, Closed on Public Holidays

Entrance Fee: €1,00 per person

Courtesy of the CTO