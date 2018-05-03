The Fassoula Agricultural Museum is housed in a traditional residence in the village of Fassoula, and contains agricultural tools, such as a plough, yoke, scythe and earthenware jars that were used for daily chores or for storing wine or olive oil in bygone times.
The village itself dates back to the Middle Ages and is depicted on old maps of Cyprus with the name ‘Fasula’ or ‘Phasula’. The most likely origin of its name is from the Frankish word ‘fasoula’, meaning scythe – the tool for harvesting.
Region: Lemesos (Limassol)
Address: Fassoula village, 10,5km north of Lemesos
GPS coordinates: Lat: 34.764077 Lon: 33.027374
Contact No: Tel: +357 25 452 245
Operating Hours: By prior appointment.
Operating Period: All year round.
Closed on Public Holidays.
Entrance Fee: Free
Opening and closing times as well as entrance fees, are subject to alterations without notice. Visitors are advised to check before visiting.
Courtesy of the CTO