Relax, Rethink, Rebuild..It’s real…The event is approaching and our program rocks.We will be waiting for you on Sunday from 10:30 to 18:00 at Kundalini Yoga Centre Cyprus. Entrance to the event and all the sessions are free. You can choose between an Internal Wing Chun – Kung Fu, Yoga, Thai Massage, HIIT Circuit Workout, Meditation workout or you can just choose to listen the truth behind the trend of superfoods, the art of self-confidence and How not to Diet. Do not forget to bring your own mats, yoga lovers.