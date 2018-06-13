The City Route of ‘The Past Restored: Pallouriotissa and Kaimakli’ partially takes place on a quaint, old wooden bus, as well as by foot, and tours two of the most peaceful areas in Lefkosia (Nicosia); the historic neighbourhood of Chrysaliniotissa (within the old city walls), and Kaimakli – a small suburb within the Municipality of Lefkosia.

Visitors can see interesting buildings of the past that have been renovated, with the old nucleus of Kaimakli still boasting some of the most distinctive examples of late 19th century architecture, built by the renowned master craftsmen of the area.

Alongside the older buildings are newer ones, which have attracted residents to the area once more following its abandonment in 1974, as a result of the Turkish invasion.

Start Point: CTO Information Office, Laiki Geitonia

End Point: CTO Information Office, Laiki Geitonia

Days / Times: Monday, 10:00

Operating Period: All year round.

Not available on Public Holidays.

Estimated Duration: 3 hours

Booking: Advance booking is required.

Price: Free

Organised by: Lefkosia Municipality, CTO and Cyprus Tourist Guides Association

Information: Tel. +357 22 674 264

Courtesy of the CTO