The best walking tours in Cyprus

A Stroll in Neapolis, Nemesos, Limassol… Lemesos

The Walking Tour (City Route) of ‘A Stroll in Neapolis, Nemesos, Limassol… Lemesos’ is designed to acquaint visitors with one of Lemesos’ most important features – the seafront area known as ‘Molos’ or ‘Embankment’.

Traditionally a meeting point for the locals (Lemesiani), this area was turned into an open-air Sculpture Park, which exhibits works of art by Cypriot, Greek and international artists.

The tour also takes participants past the old port, and Lemesos Castle, which is now a museum on the Medieval history of Cyprus. It continues through the surrounding area – home to interesting stone-built warehouses, many of which have become restaurants and exhibition halls.

The walk then visits the sites of Great Mosque or Kepir Mosque, the Cathedral of Agia Napa, the Municipal Market and the traditional shopping centre of Agiou Andreou – now a quaint, pedestrian area.

Agia Napa and the Sea: A Different Dimension

This «walk» gives an insight to the historic connection of the area of Agia Napa with the sea and the recent growth of the small fishing village to a splendid modern resort. All along, the tour gives one the opportunity to learn more about the area, and admire its natural beauties. The participants ride on a well-preserved vintage bus to the sculpture Park, a sea-view open-air gallery exposing the work of over 100 artists, who have exhibited their works around the world. Next on the programme is a short ride to the breath-taking Agia Napa Sea Caves and to the National Park of Cape Gkreco. A short walk follows to “Korakas Bridge” a ‘must-see’ geological formation that resembles a bridge or arch over a sea cave and the picturesque chapel dedicated to Agii Anargiri situated on the north of Cape Gkreco. After a coffee break the tour continues along the coast and ends at the 15th century Byzantine church of Agia Varvara.

The guide’s commentary focuses on familiarizing participants with the area and offers further information on various other sites that the visitor may wish to explore on his own or with an organised tour.

Discover the old Lefkosia (Nicosia) and its walls

The Guided Walking Tour of ‘Discover the old Lefkosia (Nicosia) and its walls’ is designed to give participants an overview of the ancient walled city of Lefkosia, and how it has evolved through the centuries.

This fascinating walk gives special emphasis to the town’s impressive architecture – from the Medieval years until today – along with some of its interesting and historically significant churches.

Participants also have the opportunity to visit the various workshops and shops along the way. There, craftsmen such as candle makers, blacksmiths, chair-makers, cobblers, coppersmiths and tailors work their crafts in the traditional way, offering an insight to the trades and pastimes of bygone days.

Germasogeia Walks – A Village Blessed by Water / Discover the Natural Area of Germasogeia

The Lemesos (Limassol) village of Germasogeia offers two guided tours by bus and foot on alternating weeks.

The first tour of ‘A Village Blessed by Water’ takes in the historical architecture of the area, through narrow streets with stops at various significant churches. It also showcases the village’s important element of water by taking in the dam of Germasogeia, which is fed by the river Amathos that comes from the mountains of Troodos.

The second walk of ‘Discover the Natural Environment of Germasogeia’ takes in the natural environment of the area with a stroll through the countryside and hills to look at the indigenous flora and fauna, as well as a ride on an old village Bedford bus. Sights include a valley of rich vegetation, including citrus, olive and carob groves, and a walk through the Forestry Department’s nature trail with magnificent views of the dam and river.

Larnaka (Larnaca) – Past and Present

The Guided Tour (City Route) of ‘Larnaka (Larnaca) – Past and Present’ begins by passing by the interesting and protected 1919 buildings of the Colonial Administration, through the famous Foinikoudes (palm-tree lined) promenade, which is a popular and bustling coastal strip.

Participants will then walk through streets of old, preserved buildings towards the old market, which leads to the grand church of Agios Lazaros – the patron saint of the town.

The walk finally takes in the shopping street of Zenonos Kitieos and passes by the Pierides Museum – which is housed in a mansion built in 1840 – as well as the Club of Larnaka, a protected building that was built in the mid-19th century.

Scala and its Craftsmen

The Guided Tour (City Route) of ‘Scala and its Craftsmen’ explores the area around Larnaka (Larnaca) Fort and the church of Agios Lazaros, which is rich in old architecture and traditional customs.

The walk takes you firstly through picturesque streets lined with traditional, white washed houses with enclosed balconies, as well as the Mosque of Kebir Djami (built in the 16th century), and Larnaka Fort, which now houses the town’s Medieval Museum.

A visit to the handicraft workshops is next, where you can watch the ceramic artists at work, many of whom are younger artists inspired by ancient Cypriot art.

The walk returns to Larnaka Fort through the narrow streets and the old, traditional neighbourhood of Piale Pasha.

The Past Restored: Pallouriotissa and Kaimakli

The City Route of ‘The Past Restored: Pallouriotissa and Kaimakli’ partially takes place on a quaint, old wooden bus, as well as by foot, and tours two of the most peaceful areas in Lefkosia (Nicosia); the historic neighbourhood of Chrysaliniotissa (within the old city walls), and Kaimakli – a small suburb within the Municipality of Lefkosia.

Visitors can see interesting buildings of the past that have been renovated, with the old nucleus of Kaimakli still boasting some of the most distinctive examples of late 19th century architecture, built by the renowned master craftsmen of the area.

Alongside the older buildings are newer ones, which have attracted residents to the area once more following its abandonment in 1974, as a result of the Turkish invasion.

Courtesy of the CTO