City Break: Beautiful villages close to Nicosia!

In a short distance from the capital of Cyprus, Nicosia, these heavenly villages offer stunning mountain landscapes or beautiful beaches, historic monuments and relaxation. So, this weekend have a break from everything and explore these heavenly villages close to Nicosia.

Kalopanagiotis

Located in the Troodos mountain range, in the Marathasa Valley area of the Lefkosia (Nicosia) district, the village of Kalopanagiotis is 70 km from Lefkosia. Interesting sights include the Agios Ioannis Lampadistes Monastery (UNESCO), the Venetian bridge and the Kykko watermill.

Kakopetria

Kakopetria is located south-west of the capital Nicosia and it is built upon the foothill of the Troodos Mountain -specifically in the north side of the mountain range. It is a village of the Nicosia district and stands at a distance of about 55 kilometres from the capital.

Palia Kakopetria (the old part of the village) is the most beautiful and picturesque part of the village and it is built on the place where Kakopetria had first arisen (Old Village). Today, this part of the village is actually on the west side of the village, and more specifically it emerges from the left side of the valley Solia. Palia Kakopetria is surrounded by two rivers: Karkotis and Garilis.

Zygi

Located 40 km from Larnaka, in-between Larnaka, Lefkosia and Lemesos, Zygi is famous on the island for its fishing shelter and fresh fish restaurants, and is built on the beach at at altitude of 8 metres.

Zygi’s main attraction is its fishing shelter, which is surrounded by good quality fish taverns, many of which also have children’s facilities and attract diners from all over the island. The picturesque fishing shelter is popular for a stroll after a meal, whilst visitors can also take a traditional fishing trip where the fishermen tell tales of the sea as they demonstrate the old fishing methods.

Farmakas

Farmakas is a village in the Nicosia district 5 km east of Palaichori and 40 km away from the Nicosia. It is in the foothills of Troodos mountains.

Visit “Santa Irene” church in the middle of the village. Visit “Santa irene” and “Ierambelos Restaurant” to taste traditional Cyprus village food and wine. Walk through the many local Farmakas vineyards, and see the production and produce of the local wine. Walk in the many nature and hiking trails in the Troodos Mountains (Part of the Unesco Global Geopark). Go for cycling to explore Cyprus hidden land.

Courtesy of the CTO, Praxia Aresti