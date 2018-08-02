5 reasons to spend your August in Cyprus

Cyprus is one of the best places to be during summer. We give you 5 strong reasons why you should spend your vacations on the island during August. The interesting festivals, the sunny beaches, the crowded villages, the tranquillity of Nicosia and the

Festivals

During August some of the most interesting festivals are taking place. Music events, traditional festivals, dance shows and the list goes on. One of the biggest festivals starting in August is the Wine Festival in Limassol.

Read More: Top August Festivals in Cyprus

Agrotourism

During August Cypriots who choose to spend their vacations in Cyprus, escape the city to go to their birth villages. During this time of the year the small traditional villages are full of people and life. That is why community councils are organizing many interesting events in order to keep people entertained and bring them together. If you choose to stay in one of the beautiful mountain village you will enjoy the sweet weather.

So, August is the perfect month for Agrotourism!

Read More: Top 5 Vilages for agrotourism

Sun, Beach, Sand

The beaches in Cyprus are always a reason to travel to the island, especially during August. Most of the beaches are fully crowded during this month so be there early and take your sunbed. The weather during August is the best for beach escapes as it does not get as hot as July. The beach bars are always open to serve you from the morning until late hours. Fig Tree Bay, Nissi Beach, Cape Greco and Coral Bay are the most popular beaches.

Read more: Beaches

Nicosia

During August everyone is on vacation so the streets of the capital are empty. No traffic to trouble you, no waiting in the line to go to a nice restaurant. If you want to avoid the crowded cities on the seafront then staying in Nicosia is a good idea. You can discover the old town of Nicosia during evenings, visit the interesting museums and shop at Ledras Street.

Read More: City Guide of Nicosia

Celebrations of Virgin Mary

On the 15th of August Christianity is celebrating the ascent of the Virgin Mary into heaven. Μany villages and monasteries are organising traditional feasts such as the Monastery of Kykkos and Machairas which are the most popular. Celebrations last almost a week. Is a great chance to visit the picturesque monasteries of Cyprus and buy local products.