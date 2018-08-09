Mini Cruises & Sailing in Larnaka

Enjoy the fresh sea air and the stunning, rugged coastline as you set sail on an idyllic adventure! The endless blue seas of the Larnaka region offer the perfect setting for boat trips, sailing and yachting all-year-round thanks to clean, flat waters of optimum temperature and ideal wind conditions. All you have to do is choose where the waters will take you!

Boat Trips

All aboard for a boat trip that takes in the fresh, Mediterranean-sea air, complete with a backdrop of beautiful coastline scenery! From glass bottom boats and different fishing expeditions, to party cruises and mini trips to other parts of the island, you will find a large variety of different boat excursions operating from Larnaka Marina.

The boat trips range in duration and theme, with some also including lunch onboard. To select a trip, simply take a stroll down the marina and book directly with the operators, or purchase tickets through travel agents and mini cruise operators.

Mini Cruise Operators from Larnaka Marina

Larnaka Napa Sea Cruises – Tel: 24533800

VIP Cruises Tel: 24533800

Flisvos (The Pirate Cruise/Protaras Cruise) – Tel: 99996090

Sea Dream II – Tel: 24819525

Sailing

Larnaka is also the ideal place for setting sail, and is known for having some of the most favourable conditions for the sport in the Mediterranean. As such, a variety of races and regattas take place throughout the year, whilst leisure yachters can find community and facilities at the marina, or charter a yacht, complete with a hired crew. RYA-approved sailing lessons are also available.

Sailing Rentals: PanMed Sailing Ltd

Larnaka Marina

Larnaka Marina is situated in the bay of Larnaka and lies 110 nautical miles (n.m) from Lebanon and Syria, 145 n.m. from Israel, 230 n.m. from Egypt and 250 n.m. from Greece. The position of the marina is 34 deg. 55 min. North – 33 deg. 38 min. East.

As an official Port of Entry, the marina has berthing facilities for 450 yachts of various sizes. Berthing charges vary according to the duration of stay and the length of the vessel.

The minimum depth of the useable part of the marina is approximately 1.5m and the maximum is 3m.

It is imperative that vessels with a draught greater than two metres enter with caution using their depth- sounder.

The nature of the seabed is mud and sand. The marina is entirely protected from all weather conditions.

Amenities

All yachts moored in the marina may use the following services at a reasonable charge:

Water supplied on board (included in berth fees).

Electricity supplied on all quays at 220-240 volts/50HZ (consumption measured).

Telephone, telefax, WiFi (near the office) and email services are available at the marina office.

Diesel-fuel is available at the end of the main North Pier. Petrol and butane gas cylinders are available at the Main Marina Fuel Station.

For yacht repair/facilities, there are many independent private companies operating inside the marina for the hauling/launching and servicing/repairing of yachts. Insurance and job-terms are independently agreed.

Laundry, showers, lockers and post office boxes are all available within the marina.

Fire fighting equipment is installed throughout the marina.

There is a public address system to all areas.

Additional Facilities

The following additional facilities are also available at Larnaka Marina:

Serviced asphalted hard standing areas.

English speaking schools 15 min. on foot from the marina.

Independent brokerage

Drycleaners

Chandlery

Toilets, showers and coin-operated washing machines.

Osmosis treatment units

Independent Private Boat Travel Hoists up to maximum vessel weight 50,000kgs and maximum vessel beam of 4.8m.

Important Note: With a marina expansion pending, Larnaka Marina is fully occupied with limited space for periods not exceeding seven (7) days.

It is absolutely imperative to communicate with the marina well before your arrival.

Yachts coming to, or leaving Cyprus, can clear Customs and Immigration formalities from within the marina. Larnaka Marina has a Marine VHF communication service on a 24-hour basis (listening: Ch16 Working Ch.8).

Vessels sailing to Cyprus must comply with the EU regulations regarding sewage disposal.

For further information skippers must communicate with their intended port of call well in advance.

The above information is subject to change without notice. For any further information please contact Larnaka Marina:

Telex: 4500 CYTMAR

Tel: 00357 24 653 110 / 00357 24 653 113

Fax: 00357 24 624 110

Email: [email protected]

