Top 10 Things For Kids To Do In Cyprus

If you are having family vacations in Cyprus you may find our list very helpful. We have found for you the best kids-friendly places in the country so leave your worries behind and enjoy fun days with your family.

1.Waterparks

There are three big waterparks in Cyprus. Fassouri Watermania in Limassol, Aphrodite Waterpark in Paphos and Waterworld Waterpark in Famagusta. Enjoy thrilling rides and a fantastic family day out. The offer everything from baby and lazy tools to exciting and adventures rides. You can also enjoy food, snacks and drinks.

Read More: Waterparks in Cyprus

2. Ocean Aquarium

Protaras Ocean Aquarium is home of 1,000+ species, such as piranhas, stingrays, turtles, crocodiles, penguins and many more. Relax, unwind and delve into the depths of the exciting and diverse underwater world or take a walk in our beautiful 12,500m2 tropical gardens.

Read More: Ocean Aquarium

3. Play Planet My Mall Limassol

The area was designed to meet the specific needs of preschool children. The cozy space creates an atmosphere of fun for children and gives them the opportunity to discover their creative talents through various activities and games.

Working Hours: 11:00 – 22:00

Tel: 25 71 15 51

4. Parko Paliatso Luna Park

The funfair is the biggest in Cyprus built on a 30,000 square meter land, with a parking area ready to host up to 300 cars at a time.

Opening Hours: Monday – Sunday 17:00-23:00

Nissi Avenue, 5340

Agia Napa, Famagusta, Cyprus

Tel. 0035723724744

5. Star Leisure Mini Golf Cafe Bar Restaurant

The Amusement Park is for all ages, and will keep you and the kids entertained everyday and night. Better visit it in evening where the sun is not too hot. It ha a 19-hole mini golf course, trampolines, bumper cars and a mini train which makes its way around the grounds daily.

Protaras-Cavo, E306 325, Paralimni-Protaras 5296, Cyprus

Paralimni

Tel. 00357 99 132725

6. Limassol Zoo

In the Zoo there are mainly: tigers, lions, panthers, bears, zebras, monkeys, foxes, mouflon, deer, ostriches, peacocks, vultures, emu, falcons, macaws, pelicans, swans, cherry pickers and ducks.The Limassol Zoo hosts about 300 animals and birds. There is a Natural History Museum containing a big number of stuff animals, birds and fishes. Furthermore, southern to the Zoo, along the coastal area, there is an Educational Centre, where lectures are likely to take place. Besides, films on wild life and nature are screened. The child nook is also there, where there are various interesting toys and animals, like sheep, goats, donkeys, hens and rabbits. The recreational centre and the canteen are located by the child nook.

Read More: Limassol Zoo

7. Paphos Zoo

Pafos Zoo offers a great wildlife experience and they are situated just a few minutes from Pafos. Come and meet all the residents: giraffe, monkeys, meerkats, crocodile, kangaroos, albino wallabies, mouflon, white lions, tigers and many more.

Don’t leave out …the performers: the brightly-coloured macaws and the smart owls. They will amaze you with their clever and amusing tricks that they perform everyday in the amphitheatre.

Spend a perfect day surrounded by the magical sounds and colours of nature. Enrich your senses in this beautiful environment of lakes, ponds and gardens.

Read More: Paphos Zoo

8. The Golden Donkey Farm

One of the largest donkey farms in Europe and it combines tradition with fun.

The farm was build based on our love and care for sustaining the Cyprus tradition. The main reason for establishing the farm , was to protect these beautiful animals that are bound to extinct

Read More: Golden Donkeys Farm

9. Camel Park Farm

The Camel Park at Mazotos is conveniently located only 15 minutes from Larnaca Airport and centrally located between Larnaca, Limassol & Nicosia. As you walk into the Park, you will understand that this is truly a day out for the family. There are play areas for the children, games and so much more. The Camel Park is a place where everyone can learn about other animals that live here such as ostriches, goats, deer’s, ponies, wallabies, lamas, turtles, fish, a lot of birds and many more.

Read More: Camel Park Mazotos

10. The Black Pearl pirate ship

The Black Pearl Pirate Boat Ayia Napa is the Biggest Pirate Boat Ever to plunder the Mediterranean Sea, based in Ayia Napa’s beautiful Harbour

Have you seen Pirates of the Caribbean?… Well here’s Pirates of the Mediterranean.

The Black Pearl originally named the Wicked Wench was raised from the sea bed by Davy Jones, after making a pact with Jack Sparrow who rechristened her The Black Pearl… She is said to be “nigh uncatchable”

The 3 Level Pirate Ship is a Family Orientated Cruise, which is fun for all ages, No matter what age you are we guarantee you alot of laughs and memories to cherish by stepping back into the past, were pirates ruled the high seas.

Tel. +35799 574148

Praxia Aresti