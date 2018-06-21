The Land of Dreamers

The Land of Dreams is the largest farm of deciduous / stone fruit trees and fish pond in the village Trimiklini of Limassol in Cyprus!

So quiet, that you can hear the earth’s voice again.

Fish Farm

The farm / fish pond of Andreas Christofi innovates in the fact that for the first time will be made attempt for cultivation of sturgeon in Cyprus, with the main purpose of the production of caviar. A dream of 20 years finally will take place. The scientist-farmer Andreas Christofi, has the largest privately owned water tank in Cyprus, which created for irrigation purposes of stone trees. Andreas Christofi also proceeded in the cultivation of Sturgeon fish in order to produce caviar and also in the cultivation of Trout.

Fruits & Vegetables

The farm "The Land of Dreams" is the largest farm of deciduous and stone fruit trees in the village Trimiklini of Limassol in Cyprus. The farm "The Land of Dreams" includes 150 tens of compact agricultural area, utilized with apricots, plums, peaches, cherries and nectarines. New modern varieties are grown on the farm, Large fruited with fine symmetrical fruits, more tasty, because of the sunshine. You can order fresh seasonal fruits or vegetables of your choice and they will deliver them at your place!

Nursery

Activities

Private Fishing

Hiking in Nature

