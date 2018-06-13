Menu
Larnaca

Larnaka (Larnaca) – Past and Present

By June 13, 2018

The Guided Tour (City Route) of ‘Larnaka (Larnaca) – Past and Present’ begins by passing by the interesting and protected 1919 buildings of the Colonial Administration, through the famous Foinikoudes (palm-tree lined) promenade, which is a popular and bustling coastal strip.

Participants will then walk through streets of old, preserved buildings towards the old market, which leads to the grand church of Agios Lazaros – the patron saint of the town.

The walk finally takes in the shopping street of Zenonos Kitieos and passes by the Pierides Museum – which is housed in a mansion built in 1840 – as well as the Club of Larnaka, a protected building that was built in the mid-19th century.

Start Point: CTO Information Office, Larnaka Town Centre
End Point: CTO Information Office, Larnaka Town Centre
Days / Times: Wednesday, 10:00
Operating Period: All year round.
Not available on Public Holidays.
Estimated Duration: 2 hours, 30 minutes
Booking: Advance booking is required.
Price: Free
Organised by: Larnaka Municipality, CTO and Cyprus Tourist Guides Association
Information: Tel. +357 24 654 322

Courtesy of the CTO

