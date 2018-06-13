Agia Napa and the Sea: A Different Dimension

This «walk» gives an insight to the historic connection of the area of Agia Napa with the sea and the recent growth of the small fishing village to a splendid modern resort. All along, the tour gives one the opportunity to learn more about the area, and admire its natural beauties. The participants ride on a well-preserved vintage bus to the sculpture Park, a sea-view open-air gallery exposing the work of over 100 artists, who have exhibited their works around the world. Next on the programme is a short ride to the breath-taking Agia Napa Sea Caves and to the National Park of Cape Gkreco. A short walk follows to “Korakas Bridge” a ‘must-see’ geological formation that resembles a bridge or arch over a sea cave and the picturesque chapel dedicated to Agii Anargiri situated on the north of Cape Gkreco. After a coffee break the tour continues along the coast and ends at the 15th century Byzantine church of Agia Varvara.

The guide’s commentary focuses on familiarizing participants with the area and offers further information on various other sites that the visitor may wish to explore on his own or with an organised tour.

Start Point: CTO Information Office, Leoforos Kryou Nerou

End Point: CTO Information Office, Leoforos Kryou Nerou

Days / Times: Every other Thursday, 10:00

Alternating weeks for English-German and English-Swedish.

Operating Period: 16th November 2017 – 23 March 2018

Not available on Public Holidays.

Estimated Duration: 3 hours, including a 20-minute break.

Booking: Advance booking is required.

Price: Free

Organised by: Agia Napa Municipality, CTO and Cyprus Tourist Guides Association

Information: Tel. +357 23 721 796

Courtesy of the CTO