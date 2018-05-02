Achaios Shipwreck is located at the Akrotiri Peninsula (Limassol District) and it is one of the most interesting maritime wreck sites to see in Cyprus.
The ship was transporting wood Yugoslavia to Jeddah in South Africa back in 1932, when a storm swept through and sunk it. All of the crew survived but the ship remains at the Akrotiri sea until today.
