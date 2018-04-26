A day trip to Kalopanagiotis

Kalopanagiotis has turned into one of the most tourist villages in Cyprus for many reasons. Thousands of locals and tourists choose to have a day trip to the village or even stay the night.

Kalopanagiotis is located in the Marathasa valley and you can easily track it on maps online.

The most famous resort of Marathasa Valley is no other than the Casale Panagiotis, which according to BBC has brought this village back to life. The boutique hotel has 43 rooms, luxurious spa and serves delicious food at its two restaurants, Vyzantino and Loutraki. The fresh air and the view from the hotel are refreshing for the visitors.

The Monastery of Saint Ioannis Lambadistis is the top attraction of the village. You can get to it by using the teleferic or walking through the small streets of the village. The monastery was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1985. The wall-paintings of the monastery are unique and impressive.

Look for the Little Treasures shop to buy Cypriot products. You can ask a friendly local to guide you. Many local producers bring their products here to sell them in beautiful packages. You can find biological honey, spoon sweets, cosmetics, soaps, jams, nuts etc.

If you are feeling hungry you can try the Tsimpimathouthkia Tavern which serves Cypriot food with a modern twist. If you are very hungry then try the To Palio Cinema tavern. It is situated in the centre of the village and there is a small yard for outside seating. The menu includes traditional Cypriot food and meze including souvla and kleftiko.

Near the Monastery of Ioannis Lambadistis you will find two interesting attractions. The old venetian bridge and Kykkos Watermill. The stony bridge was built during the 16th century.

The Kykkos watermill has been declared a “heritage monument” by the Cyprus Department of Antiquities. It is an imposing site characteristic of the pre-industrial period architecture.

The sulphur springs can be found at the banks of river Setrachos next to the Venetian bridge. The healing properties of the waters were known since antiquity.

The whole area was part of the ancient Kingdom of Soli whose kings used the area as their wellness resort combining it with their hunting outings.

It is said that a temple dedicated to Aesclipious, to the ancient god of healing, was situated on the same spot where the Lampadistis Monastery stands today.

The spa waters have been used throughout the ages to this day for their healing properties.

Sources: Like.com.cy, Community Council of Kalopanagiotis, CTO