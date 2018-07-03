10 most romantic places to visit in Cyprus

Are you visiting Cyprus with your other half? Perhaps you are planning a surprise wedding proposal or you are coming for your honeymoon. Either way there are many romantic places and things to do in Cyprus. Below there are ten of them, probably the most worthy ones.

The Home of Goddess of Love: Aphrodite’s Rock

Aphrodite’s mythical birthplace ‘Petra tou Romiou’ is an interesting geological formation of huge rocks along one of the most beautiful coastlines on the island, located on the southwest coast of the Pafos (Paphos) district.

Absolute Relaxation: Ayii Anargyri Natural Healing Spa Resort

Set in a valley of mature trees, the Ayii Anargyri Spa resort offers a unique retreat, a place of profound calm and the opportunity to enjoy the health-giving waters which have benefited visitors for so many years. This boutique hotel with accommodation for 150 guests, in Garden Suites, Bungalows or Classic rooms, has dedicated spa facilities in the grounds, a swimming pool and conference facilities for 50 people.

The Ayii Anargyri Spa Resort offers a complete range of spa treatments in our exclusive spa, fed by the mineral-rich sulphur waters of the Ayia Anastasia spring.

Telephone: +357 26 814 000

Casale Panagiotis in Kalopanagiotis

A paradise on the mountains, the 28-room boutique hotel is nestled on the northen slopes of the Troodos mountains, in the old neighbourhood of Kalopanayiotis village, where luxury and comfort meets rural charm. The spacious flower-filled courtyard with the pine-scented breeze provides an intimate location for larger gatherings or the faboulous wine cellar a cozy venue for a smaller party.

Telephone: +357 22 952 444

Take a selfie at the Love Bridge in Agia Napa

This is the most known natural bridge in Cyprus. It is located at Cape Greco in Agia Napa and its beauty is amazing. This is a wonder of the nature which took thousand of years to be created. It is found on the road towards to Agioi Anargiroi and it is part of the natural trail called “Sea Caves”. It is also known as The Bridge of Korakas.

A boat trip around Akamas

You can enjoy amazing boat trips in the island of Love, but the most enjoyable ones are in Akamas where you will sail around the Blue Lagoon sea with your lover and enjoy the crystal waters of the sea and the beauties of nature.

Amathus Seaside walking Path in Limassol

In Cyprus there are many beautiful coasts to walk along with your loved one. The Mole of Limassol, The Foinikoudes in Larnaka and the Castle Area of Paphos are some of them. But the Amathus seaside path is propably the most romantic one on the island. On the one side of the path there is the sea and on the other side the Archaeological Site of Amathounta. The lights during the night make the walk even more romantic. You can hold hands and walk side by side enjoying the sea breeze and smell and at the same time the ancient city of Amathounta.



Dinner at Mylos Restaurant in Kakopetria

A walk in the picturesque village of Old Kakopetria is a must during all seasons of the year. When you get to the village make your reservation at Mylos Restaurant. The restaurant / hotel is built in rustic style right next to the river which passes through the village. You can have you dinner or breakfast indroor enjoying the teak wood traditional decoration or outdoor at the balcony having for view the Troodos mountains.



Watch the sunset together at Kourion Beach

Kourion, located in Limassol, along the coast of Episkopi Bay, is one of the island’s most famous archaeological sites. However, you will feel thrilled by the raw beauty of the landscape that makes Kourion an ideal sunset spot. A perfect place to both end and start your day out in the wild nevertheless!

Ayia Napa: “Where there is love there is life”

Ayia Napa municipality Cultural Officer, Maria Tofini Tsantila said about 1300 weddings take place at the municipality each year.

The most popular venue is Ammos (Kampouri) beach.

Other venues are:

· Cape Greco with its breath-taking sunsets

· Aoratos Venue (Juniper Tree) the most photographed tree in Ayia Napa

· Thalassa Museum for couples who want sophistication and elegance

· Poseidon Palace, a traditional place by the fishing shelter

· Ayia Napa Town Hall and the Amphitheatre of the Town Hall (except July and August), a classic venue

· Ayios Epifanios (Main Venue): Cross on the Hill, Cave of Ayios Epifanios and outside the Old Church of Ayios Epifanios. All three options enjoy panoramic views of Ayia Napa.

Troodos Mountains

Troodos Mountains are wonderfull to visit all year round. Charming villages, some with cobbled streets and preserved folk architecture, nestle on terraced slopes amongst the pines or amid vineyards and orchards. Wander through the village roads in the Solea Valley, known as the “apple valley” and Marathasa, known as “valley with cherry trees”. Those areas are renowned for their traditional architecture and their Byzantine churches and monasteries. Explore the traditional character of the villages of Pitsilia area, the picturesque of the area, the interesting churches and the hospitality of their inhabitants and also the Wine Villages (Krasochoria), renowned for their vineyards and wine. A number of small wineries welcome visitors on wine tasting tours. There’s much you can do from mountain biking, to playing tennis, angling in one of the dams, or even skiing in winter. A series of nature trails will take you through areas of exceptional beauty among scented pines, running streams and the occasional waterfall, stopping at a shady picnic site.