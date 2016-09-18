The bounty of the vine

The golden months of autumn are among the loveliest on the island – not least for savouring the bounties of the vine. During September and October, the months of the grape harvest, Cyprus’ wine villages will be organising diverse events dedicated to the vine and its related products.

For oenophiles and aficionados of the grape, there is no better time to head for rural landscapes, to observe the making of traditional Cypriot treats such as ‘ppalouzes’, a luscious grape jelly with a hint of orange blossom, and ‘shoushoukkos’ – strings of threaded almonds or walnuts that have been dipped several times in grape must, thickened with flour and left to dry.

To say nothing of sampling the local wines and ‘zivania’, a distillate produced from a mixture of grape pomace and local dry wines derived from local Xynisteri and Mavro grapes.

There are also competitions and folk music and dancing to enjoy, as well as recreations of village customs, and the opportunity to learn about the communities’ traditional architecture and take in local museums, churches and other notable sights.

The events to add to your autumnal calendar include:

Lofou village

On September 18 at 3pm at Lofou village’s primary school, there will be:

· An exhibition of traditional products

· Traditional ppalouzes prepared on-site and offered free to visitors

· A demonstration of local arts and crafts

· A traditional music and dance performance

· An orienteering event

· A tour of the village church

Arsos village

On September 25 at 4pm at Arsos village square, there will be:

· A traditional music and dance performance

· An open-air market with local specialties

· Traditional ppalouzes offered free to all visitors

· A photography exhibition

· Visits to the Byzantine Church of St. Philip, the icon museum of St. Mariamni, the Folk Art Museum and local traditional houses

Vouni village

On October 9 at 3pm at Vouni village’s wine centre, there will be:

· Preparation and free tasting of ppalouzes

· An open-air market with local specialties

· A folk music and dance performance

· Guided tours to Timios Prodromos Church, the Olive Mill, the Folk and Art Museum, as well visits to old fountains and the little-known nature walks of picturesque Vouni

Kilani village

On October 2, starting from 11am, the Afamia Grape & Wine Festival takes place at Kilani village, with a line-up that includes:

· A theatrical performance by the theatre and dance groups of the Kilaniotes Association

· A demonstration of traditional arts and crafts

· Preparation and free tasting of ppalouzes

· A demonstration of the Zivania distillation process

· An exhibition of agricultural produce

· An open-air market with local specialities

· Tours of the museums, wineries and churches of the village

Also at Kilani village square on November 8 at 12pm, there will be the traditional ceremony opening the clay wine jars, to sample the first wine derived from 2014. The free wine tasting will be accompanied by complementary gastronomy, as well as folk music and dancing.



The Troodos Regional Tourism Board has buses to event locations, at a cost of €5 per person, departing from the Cyprus Tourism Organisation Information Office in Germasogeia, Limassol.

Buses set off for the villages between 2-3pm, and head back from the villages at 7pm. For reservations call: 25-323211. For more information, call: 99-352547