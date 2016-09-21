Tenancy Law seminar for the general public

A Tenancy Law seminar organised by the Cyprus Property Owners Association is to take place at the 7th floor of the KEVE building in Nicosia, on 21 September 2016, at 6 pm.

The presentation titled “Tenancy Law – Evictions, unpaid rents and recent crucial court decisions” will feature President of the Rent Control Courts, Lefkia Kammitsi, as the speaker.

A question session will follow the presentation, which is free to the public.

Further information can be found at ksiacyprus@gmail.com, or tel:967144812, 22873380