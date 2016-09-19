Teen car thief caught after accident

A minor car accident in Limassol led to the arrest of one of the drivers, a 15-year-old boy also suspected of stealing the crash vehicle.

The incident led to the police voicing concerns about juvenile delinquency.

As reported by Phileleftheros, a 53-year-old woman reported her car stolen early on Saturday.

Hours later the underage driver of the stolen vehicle collided it with another car, causing damage to both vehicles and slightly injuring the other driver.

As well as car theft, the 15-year-old, a pupil from Kato Polemidia, also faces charges of dangerous driving and driving without a licence or insurance amongst other crimes.

Having denied stealing the car, the teen was charged in writing and released and his parents informed of the incident.

Limassol CID is also looking into whether the boy is part of a group of delinquents suspected in a string of illegal activities in the town.

According to police statistics, between 2013 and 2015, the police handled 465 cases involved young offenders of which 260 were considered particularly serious.

Of the 644 people aged under 16 involved, 64 were aged between seven and 13.