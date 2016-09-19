Tech error ruins car registration deadline

A technical error prevented drivers from getting their car registration permits renewed for the second half of 2016 on Thursday, 8 September 2016, the last day for renewing the permits without any penalties.

The error disabled the JCC payment system in place, resulting in the permit licencing system being out of order between 3:52 pm and 11:21 pm.

An announcement by the Department of Road Transports of the Ministry of Transportation confirms the above, and calls on all drivers who were not able to renew their permits due to the technical error, to submit an objection to the penalty they received in any of the following ways:

Email: roadtransport@rtd.mcw.gov.cy

Fax: 22354030

Letter: Department of Road Transportation

Vasileos Pavlou 27

2412, Nicosia