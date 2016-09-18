Teachers weep as parents rejoice

By Paulo Manoli-Gray

Parents across the island breathed a huge collective sigh of relief as (state) schools opened this week after the very long and very hot school summer holidays!

And although we do rejoice as parents, it won’t be long before we start complaining about the rigidity of routine that comes with education: having set start and finish times to adhere to; dragging kids out of the house when they have no sense of urgency; having to contend with the traffic and a severe lack of parking for the drop-offs and pick-ups; the battle of homework; the hassle of preparing cleaned, daily school uniforms and packed snacks; the dreaded expectation of viruses caught from other kids, and all other manner of fairly stressful school-related issues. But for now, at least, we are very pleased to see the back of the summer holidays.

There is also a category of parents who are less pleased that the school year once again commences… those who are teachers themselves! It is generally believed that teachers in Cyprus have an easy time of it, thanks to their lunchtime finish and long holidays, and there is often resentment towards what is perceived to be an ‘easy’ job with all perks and no downsides. There is even a status attached to teaching that is absent in other countries, whereby it is considered to be one of the ‘prestigious’ jobs.

I can understand why parents get frustrated with teachers, believing them to have a very easy work day, but with my sister, two of my first cousins and friends all teaching at private schools – and having cover taught at one myself – I know the flip side of the coin intimately. Teaching is actually one of the hardest, most physically and emotionally draining jobs going.

I don’t know what it is like at state schools, but certainly in private secondary schools on the island, the job is not a half-day position; there is a huge amount of preparation and after-school marking, school meetings and parent meetings that continue long after the working day has officially ended.

But aside from the hours (which one can argue are still favourable), there is the ‘small’ issue of dealing with other people’s kids, and for this I take my hat off to teachers! Being a teacher basically means having to perform non-stop to an audience that is not always receptive, focused or pleasant (complete with heckling sometimes), in a day and age where the boundaries for respecting authority have been completely trampled on, and technology and social media have way too much influence over impressionable young minds.

So, although we are all very glad that our children will now become the teachers’ problem for a part of the day (however much we love our little darlings), we need to remember the gravity of the role they have taken on: to educate the (often unwilling and difficult) next generation, and deal with their demanding parents. And that this, indeed, does merit a nice, long recovery period!