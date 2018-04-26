Hadjiantonas Winery: Tours & Tastings

Hadjiantonas Winery has been carefully designed to accommodate both group tours and individual tastings. Visitors get a unique insight into how wine is produced from the harvest of the grapes through to the labelling of the bottles by joining a guided tour of the winery. At the end of the tour, guests have the opportunity to taste the wines in the comfort of the Winery tasting room.

Wine Tasting is charged at €7 per person for 8 wines. Cheese Platters are available for purchase for €18 for 2 people or €32 for 4 people.

Some helpful information for group organizers:

The standard tour of the winery takes approximately 45 minutes.

Any of the Hadjiantonas wines and boxed sets of wine glasses can be bought directly from the Winery on the day.

Our guides speak Greek, English.

Opening Times/Tours

Monday – Friday 10 am – 5 pm

Saturday 10 am – 6 pm

Closed Sundays and public holidays.

Reservations are required for tour groups of 8 or more

Tour schedule is subject to change due to private parties or during the holiday season