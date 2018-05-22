Two-Color halvas in a pot

Impress your guests with this two-color cypriot halvas.
Components
½ cup of seed oil
1/3 cup almonds grounded
1 1/3 cup of semolina
3 cups of hot water
3/4 cup of sugar
1 cup of rozewater
For the pink mixture
½ cup of seed oil
1 ½ cup of semolina
1/3 cup halepiana (Aiginis Peanuts) coarsely ground
3 cups of water
2/3 cup of sugar
½ cup of rose water
1 cup of rose syrup
Step 1
Add the seed oil in a pot and roast the almonds.
Step 2
Add the semolina and roast a little bit more.
Step 3
Pour the water, the sugar, the rose water and boil, from the time that the mixture is boiled again for 2 minutes.
Step 4
Mix the halva continuously until it thickens.
Step 5
Wet a round shape with a hole in the middle, turn it upside down and pour the halva mixture into it.
Then prepare the pink mixture:
Step 1
Clean the pot and pour the seed oil and roast the semolina. Then add the halepian to stir 1-2 times and pour the water, sugar, rose water and the rose syrup.
Step 2
Allow the mixture to boil, lower the heat and stir for 2 minutes. You also throw it in the bowl with the hall.
Step 3
Allow it to coolen and if you want you can put it in the refrigerator to froze.
Step 4
It is eaten, however, and at a room temperature.
Step 5
When serving, scratch the halva around a bit – around the bowl and turn it over.