Two-Color halvas in a pot

Impress your guests with this two-color cypriot halvas.

Components

½ cup of seed oil

1/3 cup almonds grounded

1 1/3 cup of semolina

3 cups of hot water

3/4 cup of sugar

1 cup of rozewater

For the pink mixture

½ cup of seed oil

1 ½ cup of semolina

1/3 cup halepiana (Aiginis Peanuts) coarsely ground

3 cups of water

2/3 cup of sugar

½ cup of rose water

1 cup of rose syrup

Step 1

Add the seed oil in a pot and roast the almonds.

Step 2

Add the semolina and roast a little bit more.

Step 3

Pour the water, the sugar, the rose water and boil, from the time that the mixture is boiled again for 2 minutes.

Step 4

Mix the halva continuously until it thickens.

Step 5

Wet a round shape with a hole in the middle, turn it upside down and pour the halva mixture into it.

Then prepare the pink mixture:

Step 1

Clean the pot and pour the seed oil and roast the semolina. Then add the halepian to stir 1-2 times and pour the water, sugar, rose water and the rose syrup.

Step 2

Allow the mixture to boil, lower the heat and stir for 2 minutes. You also throw it in the bowl with the hall.

Step 3

Allow it to coolen and if you want you can put it in the refrigerator to froze.

Step 4

It is eaten, however, and at a room temperature.

Step 5

When serving, scratch the halva around a bit – around the bowl and turn it over.