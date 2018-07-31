Menu
Sweets

Stuffed vine leaves with anari, carob syrup and gooseberry sauce

By July 31, 2018

Ingredients:

8 vine leaves

400gr.anari cheese

1 cup carob syrup

½ cup sugar

1 cup walnut sweet preserve, finely chopped

For the gooseberry sauce:

2 cups gooseberries

1 cup sugar

1 cup of water

For the sugared pie crust:

1 pie crust

2 tbsps melted butter

½ tbsp sugar

Method:

Step 1:

Put the vine leaves in a saucepan with plenty of salted water and boil them until tender. In the meantime, prepare a bowl with iced water and ice cubes and allow them to cool down. Then drain. Melt anari with a fork.

Step 2:

Put the carob syrup and the sugar in the food processor and beat for ½ minute. Then add anari. Beat for a few more seconds for the mixture to homogenize and pour it into a bowl. Stir in the chopped walnut sweet. Divide the mixture to the vine leaves and then wrap them.

Step 3:

Keep 8 vine leaves for garnishing. Then, prepare the gooseberry sauce: Put sugar and water in a saucepan and stir until melted. Add the gooseberries and let the mixture boil for 10 minutes. Then pour it into the food processor and beat until is homogenised. Let the mixture cool.

Step 4:

Preheat oven to 200°C. Put the sugared pie crust on a baking pan, coated with non-stick baking paper. Spread it with butter and sprinkle with sugar. Bake in the oven for approximately 10-15 minutes until it slightly rises. Remove from the oven and chop it. Divide the gooseberry sauce into 4 dishes, put the sugared pie crust on top and then garnish the dishes with the extra vine leaves you have kept before.

