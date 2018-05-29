Menu
Local Food

‘Varosiotiki’ salad

By May 29, 2018 No Comments

Salads were traditionally one of the dishes ‘dominating’ the Cypriot table. The ‘Varosiotiki’ salad, a recipe by chef Ermis Panayiotou, can easily be the ‘star’ of our Sunday meals this summer.

Ingredients
• 1 eggplant peeled and cubed
• 2 red onions
• 200 g. cherry tomatoes cut into eighths
• 2 cucumbers cut in cubes
• 2 green peppers cut in cubes
• 1 bunch of purslane
• a little fresh mint
• 5-6 Cretan barley rusks (dakos)
• 10 black olives, grilled
• 60 g. anchovies
• 2 tb/spoons olive oil
• a little oregano
• 1 lemon
• 5 fresh onions
• 1 tb/spoon oil with vinegar
• 3 leaves of caper
• 200 g. Feta cheese

 

Steps
• Step 1
Marinate the eggplant cubes in olive oil and douse them with oregano and lemon juice.
• Step 2
Cut the red onion and fresh mint in small pieces
• Step 3
Take the purslane leaves off and keep them apart.
• Step 4
Keep the mint apart. Cut the cherry tomatoes in eighths and the cucumber and pepper into cubes..
• Step 5
Use a fork to melt the feta cheese.
• Step 6
Mix the feta cheese with the mint and make one homogenous mixture of the two. Make lottle balls.
• Step 7
Mix the eggplant, onions, purslane, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, barley rusks and olives and serve.
• Step 8
Top with anchovies, oregano, caper, and the feta and mint balls.

