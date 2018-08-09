Sweet potato, cauliflower and eggplant curry

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons mustard seeds

1 tablespoon ground cumin & coriander

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

½ teaspoon chili powder

1 medium eggplant

1 large sweet potato

1 medium cauliflower

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh garlic

1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger

2 cups water

1 can crushed tomatoes

1 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons shredded/desiccated coconut

Method:

Step 1:

Make a spice paste by putting all the ingredients in the blender and grind at high speed. Put some water if necessary. In a large frying pan, put the sunflower oil on a medium-high heat. Add the onion and a little salt and cook until it is softened and golden brown. Put the spice paste that you have made earlier and stir continuously for about 1 minute. Add the tomato and coconut milk. Stir until boil and then put the sweet potatoes, eggplant and cauliflower. Stir them all together and pour into the broth. Put salt, lower the heat and close the pan with a lid.

Step 2:

Simmer on a low to medium heat for 30 minutes with the lid on, stirring occasionally.

Step 3:

Serve. Suggested serving accompaniments include rice, quinoa, cous cous or pita bread.