Veal Stew Recipe (Stifado)

Ingredients
-1 -1 1/4-pound veal, trimmed and cubed
-1 kg shallots or small onions
-4 tablespoons olive oil
-1/2 cup red wine
-1/3 cup vinegar
-1 cup trimmed fresh tomato + 1 spoon tomato sauce
or 1 cup concentrated tomato juice
-2 laurel leaves,
-1 cinnamon stick
-salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
-Peel the shallots/onions, then rinse, drain and dry them on blotting paper
– In a large pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add meat to the pot, and brown evenly. Then, put the meat on a platter.
-Add onions in the pot; cook and stir until onion is tender.
-Put wine and vinegar in the same pot, cover it and let it boil for 3 minutes.
-Put the meat back in the pot and also add the trimmed tomato with tomato sauce, the laurel leaves, the cinnamon stick and black pepper.
-Let the food boil and lower the heat. Cover the pot and stew for about 1½ hour, stirring it constantly and adding some water when needed in order to avoid drying.
-Finally, put salt the pepper.
-We love our stews served with mash potatoes or pasta. So yummy either way!