Menu
Local FoodTaste of Cyprus

Veal Stew Recipe (Stifado)

By May 3, 2018 No Comments

Ingredients

-1 -1 1/4-pound veal, trimmed and cubed

-1 kg shallots or small onions

-4 tablespoons olive oil

-1/2 cup red wine

-1/3 cup vinegar

-1 cup trimmed fresh tomato + 1 spoon tomato sauce

or 1 cup concentrated tomato juice

-2 laurel leaves,

-1 cinnamon stick

-salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

-Peel the shallots/onions, then rinse, drain and dry them on blotting paper

– In a large pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add meat to the pot, and brown evenly. Then, put the meat on a platter.

-Add onions in the pot; cook and stir until onion is tender.

-Put wine and vinegar in the same pot, cover it and let it boil for 3 minutes.

-Put the meat back in the pot and also add the trimmed tomato with tomato sauce, the laurel leaves, the cinnamon stick and black pepper.

-Let the food boil and lower the heat. Cover the pot and stew for about 1½ hour, stirring it constantly and adding some water when needed in order to avoid drying.

-Finally, put salt the pepper.

-We love our stews served with mash potatoes or pasta. So yummy either way!

 

 

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Local FoodTaste of Cyprus
May 3, 2018

Agriculture Products of Spilia / Kourdali

praxia
Local FoodTaste of Cyprus
May 3, 2018

Ravioles

praxia
Local FoodTaste of Cyprus
May 3, 2018

Koupes

praxia