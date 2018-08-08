Spinach pie

Ingredients:

For the filling:

3 bunches spinach

1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese

1/2 cup feta cheese

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 bunch green onions, chopped

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

salt & pepper

For the dough:

14 sheets phyllo dough

olive oil

Method:

Step 1:

Preheat oven to 180 degrees. Lightly oil a 9×9 inch square baking pan.

Step 2:

Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute onion and green onions until soft and lightly browned. Stir in spinach and parsley, and continue to saute until spinach is limp, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

Step 3:

In a medium bowl, mix together anari and feta. Stir in spinach mixture. Lay 1 sheet of phyllo dough in prepared baking pan, and brush lightly with olive oil. Lay another sheet of phyllo dough on top, brush with olive oil, and repeat process with two more sheets of phyllo. The sheets will overlap the pan. Spread spinach and cheese mixture into pan and fold overhanging dough over filling. Brush with oil, then layer remaining 4 sheets of phyllo dough, brushing each with oil. Tuck overhanging dough into pan to seal filling.

Step 4:

Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes, until golden brown. Cut into squares and serve while hot.